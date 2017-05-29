BRIEF- Toshiba Tec restates financial report for FY ended March 31, 2016
* Says it restates financial report for FY ended March 31, 2016
May 29 Shinsegae Information & Communication Inc :
* Says it will buy 55.2 billion won worth of facilities to construct Data Center
* Says investment period from May 29 to June 30, 2019
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/FEv6d7
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it restates financial report for FY ended March 31, 2016
* SAID ON THURSDAY SIGNED CONTRACT WITH GENERAL SECRETARIAT OF ESKISEHIR PROVINCE PUBLIC HOSPITALS ASSOCIATION FOR 1.9 MLN LIRA