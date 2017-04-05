BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
April 5Shinva Medical Instrument Co ltd :
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to decrease by 75 percent to 95 percent
* Says FY 2015 net profit was 280.8 million yuan
* The reason for the forecast is decreased market demand in pharmaceutical equipment industry
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mk5nop
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.