* J2 Global announces pricing of $650 million senior unsecured notes
June 6Shinwa Art Auction Co Ltd
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned artwork trade unit in Tokyo, on June 8
* Says this unit will be capitalized at 10 million yen
NEW YORK, June 22 Block.one will launch the sale of a new blockchain-based digital currency or token called EOS on Monday, the tech company said on Thursday.