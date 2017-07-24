FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Shionogi ‍announces positive top-line results for S-033188 phase 3 study
#TopNews
#SouthAsia
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India swears in Ram Nath Kovind as 14th president
Top News
India swears in Ram Nath Kovind as 14th president
Alphabet opacity hinders Google's antitrust fight
Breakingviews
Alphabet opacity hinders Google's antitrust fight
Sri Lanka's cabinet "clears port deal" with China firm
South Asia
Sri Lanka's cabinet "clears port deal" with China firm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 24, 2017 / 12:27 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Shionogi ‍announces positive top-line results for S-033188 phase 3 study

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Shionogi & Co Ltd:

* Shionogi - ‍announces positive top-line results for s-033188 phase 3 study (capstone-1) in otherwise healthy influenza patients

* Shionogi - ‍time to alleviation of symptoms (TTAS) was significantly reduced with s-033188 compared to placebo​

* Shionogi & Co Ltd - ‍s-033188 was well tolerated​

* Shionogi & Co Ltd - ‍based on results from capstone-1, shionogi plans to submit a new drug application (NDA) to PMDA in Japan later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.