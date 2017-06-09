BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 9 Ship Finance International Ltd
* Ship finance international ltd says has placed nok 500 million nibor+4.75% senior unsecured bonds due june 2020
* Ship finance international ltd says an application will be made for bonds to be listed on oslo stock exchange
* Ship finance international ltd says net proceeds from bond issuance will be used to repay existing indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.