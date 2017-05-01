BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 1 Shire Plc:
* Shire and Parion Sciences enter into a collaborative license agreement to advance p-321 for ophthalmic indications
* Demonstrates ongoing commitment to innovation in ophthalmics for Shire
* Shire Plc will make initial $20 million upfront license payment with an additional $20 million payment based on milestone
* Parion will be entitled to receive additional potential milestone payments, with a total potential deal value of up to $535 million
* Parion has option to co-fund through additional stages of development in exchange for enhanced tiered double-digit royalties.
* Parion also has option to co-fund commercialization activities and participate in financial outcome from those activities.
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results