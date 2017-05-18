BRIEF-Pine Care Group says FY profit attributable HK$12.4 mln
* FY profit for year attributable to equity holders of company HK$12.4 million down 54.5 pct
May 18 Shire Plc-
* Shire says potential EU marketing submission for lanadelumab is expected to be filed in first half of 2018, pending discussion with the EMA
* Shire CEO does not comment on potential lanadelumab pricing Further company coverage:
DETROIT/WASHINGTON, June 20 Ford Motor Co will export the next-generation Focus compact car from China to North America in 2019, rather than from Mexico as earlier planned, saving the company $500 million, a top executive said on Tuesday.