July 31 (Reuters) - SHL TELEMEDICINE LTD:

* FY 2016 ‍TOTAL REVENUES OF USD 40.5M, UP 9.2% ON TOTAL REVENUES OF 37.1M IN 2015​

* FY ‍EBITDA OF USD 1.0M, COMPARED TO A NEGATIVE EBITDA OF USD 9.0M IN 2015​

* FY ‍NET LOSS OF USD 11.1M VERSUS A NET LOSS OF USD 15.7M IN 2015​ Source text - bit.ly/2uNz3Go Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)