May 18 SHL TELEMEDICINE LTD:

* RECEIVED A RESPONSE FROM CAI MENGKE, MAJOR SHAREHOLDER OF COMPANY, WITH RESPECT TO RESOLUTION OF AGM OF SHAREHOLDERS HELD MAY 11TH, 2017

* MENGKE REITERATED STATEMENT THAT SHE HAD MADE AT PREVIOUS GENERAL MEETING DATED JANUARY 5TH, 2017, ACCORDING TO WHICH SHE IS NOT A CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER OF COMPANY, AND IS NOT ACTING IN CONCERT WITH ANY OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF COMPANY