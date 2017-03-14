March 14 Shl Telemedicine Ltd

* Has signed a long-term loan agreement with a certain Israeli financial institution in an aggregate amount of NIS 100 million (approx. $27 million)

* Part of proceeds shall be used to pre-pay SHL's current loan in amount of NIS 21 million thus increasing its net credit line by NIS 79 million