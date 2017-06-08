June 8 Shoal Games Ltd

* Shoal Games Ltd announces proposed financing

* Shoal Games Ltd says it intends to complete a private placement financing for gross proceeds of up to $1 million,

* Proceeds from financing are expected to be used to expand company's partnership distribution strategy

* Placement expected to consist of units, with each unit comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant at price of $0.45 per unit