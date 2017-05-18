BRIEF-Neopost renews its revolving credit facility
* NEOPOST RENEW ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN ADVANCE UNDER MORE FAVORABLE CONDITIONS
May 18 Shobunsha Publications Inc:
* Says it has named A&A Partners. as the new auditing firm, to replace Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu
* Effective date June 29
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/29cymy
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* NEOPOST RENEW ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN ADVANCE UNDER MORE FAVORABLE CONDITIONS
* Freedom Leaf - On June 12, 2017, Charles Grigsby resigned as co's Chief Financial Officer Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rMrlwB) Further company coverage: