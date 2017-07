July 5 (Reuters) - SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV:

* ‍Guidance for Fy 2017 Reaffirmed​

* ‍INCREASED REVENUES BY +54% TO MORE THAN EUR 126 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 82 MILLION IN FIRST HALF 2016​