* Shopify announces first-quarter 2017 financial results
* Shopify Inc - total revenue in Q1 was $127.4 million, a
75% increase from comparable quarter in 2016
* Q1 loss per share C$0.15
* Q1 adjusted loss per share C$0.04
* Sees FY 2017 revenue C$615 million to C$630 million
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue C$142 million to C$144 million
* Shopify INC sees full year 2017 GAAP operating loss in
range of $69 million to $73 million
* Sees GAAP operating loss in range of $18 million to $20
million for q2
* Shopify inc sees full year adjusted operating loss in
range of $14 million to $18 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10, revenue view $121.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.07, revenue view $137.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.18, revenue view $600.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
