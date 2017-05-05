BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 5 India's Shopper's Stop Ltd
* Recommended dividend of 15 percent per share
* March quarter net loss 360.7 million rupees
* March quarter total income 9.17 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 117.7 million rupees
* Net profit in march quarter last year was 100.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 8.90 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2pNVJ7e) Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body