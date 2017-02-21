Feb 21 Shoprite Holdings Ltd:

* Says results for six months ended 31 december 2016

* Says trading profit up 19.2 pct to 3.907 billion rand For six months ended Dec. 31 2016

* Says for six months ended Dec. 31 2016

* Says diluted headline earnings per share up 15.5% to 460.0 cents (2015: 398.2 cents). Results for six months ended Dec. 31 2016

* Says dividend per share declared 180 cents, an increase of 15.4 pct over 156 cents of corresponding period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)