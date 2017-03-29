BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 29 Shore Capital Group Ltd:
* Founder and executive chairman, Howard Shore is relinquishing his operational responsibilities as group chief executive
* Names Simon Fine and David Kaye as joint chief executive officers
* Shore remains executive chairman of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.