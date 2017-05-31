BRIEF-Norsat securityholders approve plan of arrangement with Hytera Communications
* Norsat securityholders approve plan of arrangement with hytera communications co., ltd.
May 31 SHORTCUT MEDIA AB:
* CARRIES OUT ISSUE TO DIVERSIFY SHAREHOLDER BASE
* PROCEEDS FROM ISSUE VALUED AT UP TO SEK 9.8 MILLION
* IN TOTAL ISSUES NO MORE THAN 1.2 MILLION SHARES ISSUE AT SEK 6.50
* IN CASE OF OVERSUBSCRIPTION, UP TO 310,000 ADDITIONAL SHARES MAY BE ISSUED FOR SEK 2.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it gets banking regulator's approval for its Meizhou Hakka Bank to start operating