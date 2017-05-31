May 31 SHORTCUT MEDIA AB:

* CARRIES OUT ISSUE TO DIVERSIFY SHAREHOLDER BASE

* PROCEEDS FROM ISSUE VALUED AT UP TO SEK 9.8 MILLION

* IN TOTAL ISSUES NO MORE THAN 1.2 MILLION SHARES ISSUE AT SEK 6.50​

