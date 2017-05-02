BRIEF-Antibe Therapeutics announces pricing of offering
* Antibe Therapeutics - to amend preliminary short form prospectus relating to marketed public offering of units for gross proceeds of $3 million to $5 million
May 2 (Reuters) -
* ShotSpotter Inc files for IPO of up to $34.5 million - SEC filing
* ShotSpotter Inc says applied to list its common stock on Nasdaq under the symbol "SSTI"
* ShotSpotter Inc - Roth Capital Partners, Northland Capital Markets, Imperial Capital are underwriters to the IPO Source text: (bit.ly/2qvO4bU)
NEW YORK, May 26 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations turned higher on Friday, erasing their earlier decline as the government revised higher the first-quarter core rate on personal consumption expenditure (PCE), the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge.