May 2 (Reuters) -

* ShotSpotter Inc files for IPO of up to $34.5 million - SEC filing

* ShotSpotter Inc says applied to list its common stock on Nasdaq under the symbol "SSTI"

* ShotSpotter Inc - Roth Capital Partners, Northland Capital Markets, Imperial Capital are underwriters to the IPO Source text: (bit.ly/2qvO4bU)