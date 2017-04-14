BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 14 Showcase-TV Inc :
* Says it plans to buy 42 percent stake of shares in a Tokyo-based firm Increws Co Ltd which is mainly engaged in contents business and game business
* Says transaction amount is 100 million yen and effective date is April 28
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/i3PHCA
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: