Feb 27 Showroomprive Groupe SA:

* FY net revenue 539.7 million euros ($573.3 million) versus 442.8 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA 28.3 million euros versus 23.7 million euros year ago

* FY adjusted net income 13 million euros versus 9.2 million euros year ago

* Sees 2017: revenues between 690 million euros and 720 million euros

* Sees 2017: EBITDA margin above 6 percent excluding saldi privati

* Sees 2020: circa 1.1 billion euros in revenues by 2020 with an EBITDA margin exceeding 7.5 percent