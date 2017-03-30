March 30 Showtix4u

* ShowTix4U notifies consumers about potential data security incident

* ShowTix4U - alerted by payment card processor to a potential security incident involving website

* ShowTix4U - incident could have affected certain information of individuals who made a purchase on website between Dec 11, 2016, and Feb 2, 2017

* ShowTix4U - incident has been reported to federal law enforcement; incident has been contained

* ShowTix4U - appears that an unauthorized actor was able to gain access to third-party vendor's server and install malicious software on website

* ShowTix4U- incident could have affected certain information of individuals who made purchase on website between December 11, 2016, and February 2, 2017