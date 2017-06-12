US STOCKS-Wall St rises on oil rebound, gains in healthcare stocks
* Indexes up: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
June 12 Shreyas Shipping And Logistics Ltd :
* Says co and Suzue Corp signs JV agreement
* Says geographies covered by the agreement initially include Indian sub continent and Japan Source text: (bit.ly/2s27S7E) Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce