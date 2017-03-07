US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend; consumer stocks up
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.08 pct (Updates to close)
March 7 Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Ltd :
* Says sale of vessel M.V SSL Trust
* Says sale for $1.99 million Source text: bit.ly/2mgHFkB Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.08 pct (Updates to close)
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.