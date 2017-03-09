March 9 Shreyas Shipping And Logistics Ltd

* Says board approved Shreyas Relay Systems to buy 99.99 percent stake in Balaji Shipping Lines FZCO

* Says consequent to the said issue, co would hold less than 50 percent of the shareholding in SRS

* Says as consideration for deal, co to issue fully paid up equity shares to Transworld Holdings Ltd