US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
Feb 23 Shri Krishna Prasadam Ltd
* Says decided to sell part of investment made in the shares of Wamil Clothing Private Limited
* Says to further invest the proceed of such sale by subscribing shares of other company(ies) Source text: (bit.ly/2mb3a7Q) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)