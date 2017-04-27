BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 27 SHS Viveon AG:
* FY sales of 24.6 million euros ($26.83 million). Compared to the previous year of 26.5 million euros, this corresponds to a decrease of 7 percent
* FY consolidated net result after tax improved significantly from -1,203 thousand euros to -341 thousand euros
* The company plans to achieve unchanged sales for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways cancelled all its flights from London's two main airports until Saturday evening after a global computer system outage caused massive delays and left planes stuck on runways.