April 27 SHS Viveon AG:

* FY sales of 24.6 million euros ($26.83 million). Compared to the previous year of 26.5 million euros, this corresponds to a decrease of 7 percent

* FY consolidated net result after tax improved significantly from -1,203 thousand euros to -341 thousand euros

* The company plans to achieve unchanged sales for 2017