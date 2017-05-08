BRIEF-Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical and unit to invest 50 mln yuan to set up Hangzhou-based tech firm
* Says it and unit will invest 50 million yuan to set up a Hangzhou-based tech firm
May 8 Hunan Er-Kang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says Shuai Fangwen and person acting in concert have unloaded 5 percent stake in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 41.4 percent from 46.4 percent
* CERENIS THERAPEUTICS: BPIFRANCE SUPPORTS THE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF CER-209 IN NAFLD /NASH WITH A €0.75 MILLION PAYMENT FOR INNOVATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)