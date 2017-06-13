BRIEF-CBK Holdings posts FY loss HK$8.1 million
* Announcement of annual results for the year-ended 31 March 2017
June 13 Shuanghua Holdings Ltd:
* Lai Yongzhong disposed all ordinary shares of company he beneficially held, totaling 120.2 million ordinary shares
* Lai Yongzhong is a substantial shareholder
* Directors do not recommend payment of any final dividend for year ended 31st March, 2017