WRAPUP 2-U.S. new home sales jump, median price surges to record high
WASHINGTON, June 23 New U.S. single-family home sales rose in May and the median sales price surged to an all-time high, suggesting the housing market had regained momentum.
May 26 Shui On Land Ltd
* Shui On Development, seller (each a wholly-owned subsidiary of company), Vanke and purchaser entered into agreement
* Sale equity will be transferred from Grand Hope Limited to purchaser
* Consideration for disposal of sale equity shall be an initial amount of RMB4.13 billion
* Consideration shall be paid in cash by purchaser
* Group anticipates that disposal of sale equity will realise a gain of approximately RMB1.70 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 23 New U.S. single-family home sales rose in May and the median sales price surged to an all-time high, suggesting the housing market had regained momentum.
* Fitch says U.S. Banks resilient under DFAST despite market stress