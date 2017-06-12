June 12 Shui On Land Ltd :

* ‍Shui On Development proposes to conduct an international offering of securities to institutional investors in Asia and Europe​

* ‍Securities are expected to be issued by Shui On Development and guaranteed by co​

* Intends to use net proceeds from securities to repay existing indebtedness with near term maturities and remainder to fund capital expenditures