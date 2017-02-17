Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 17 Shun Ho Property Investments Ltd
* Purchaser and vendor entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Deal for consideration HK$1 billion
* Kingslee S.A. as vendor and Houston Venture Limited as purchaser
* Deal pursuant to which vendor has conditionally agreed to sell, sale shares, representing entire issued share capital of target co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
CAIRO, May 29 Egypt's cabinet approved raising the minimum income tax threshold to 7,200 Egyptian pounds ($398) a year from 6,500 pounds, Deputy Finance Minister for fiscal policies, Amr al-Munir told a news conference on Monday.