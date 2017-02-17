Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 17 Shun Tak Holdings Ltd:
* Company and its subsidiaries are expected to record a loss attributable to owners of company for year ended 31 December 2016
* Expected results due to decline in revaluation of investment properties which is non-cash in nature
* Believes that such decline in revaluation and decrease in revenue will not have any impact on business operations of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
CAIRO, May 29 Egypt's cabinet approved raising the minimum income tax threshold to 7,200 Egyptian pounds ($398) a year from 6,500 pounds, Deputy Finance Minister for fiscal policies, Amr al-Munir told a news conference on Monday.