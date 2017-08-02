FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Shutterstock Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.09
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
Earnings
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Culture
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
WORLD
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 2, 2017 / 11:28 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Shutterstock Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.09

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Shutterstock Inc

* Shutterstock reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.09

* Q2 revenue $134 million versus I/B/E/S view $137.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.24

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $535 million to $545 million

* Shutterstock Inc sees ‍full year adjusted EBITDA of $85-$95 million​

* Shutterstock Inc - ‍revising our financial guidance for 2017​

* Shutterstock Inc - sees ‍capital expenditures of approximately $45 million, including capitalized labor of approximately $20 million for 2017​

* FY2017 revenue view $552.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.