BRIEF-Vitasoy International says FY net profit was HK$618 mln
* Fy profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was HK$618 million, an increase of 16%
June 15 SHW AG:
* SHW AG: ANNOUNCEMENT OF A VOLUNTARY TAKEOVER BID FROM PIERER INDUSTRIE AG
* MANAGEMENT BOARD OF SHW HAS ACKNOWLEDGED DECISION OF PIERER INDUSTRIE AG AS AT 14 JUNE 2017 TO SUBMIT A VOLUNTARY TAKEOVER BID TO SHAREHOLDERS OF SHW
* TAKEOVER BID ANNOUNCED BY PIERER INDUSTRIE AG HAS A BID PRICE IN CASH OF EUR 35 PER SHARE FOR ALL OF OUTSTANDING ORDINARY SHARES IN SHW
* MANAGEMENT BOARD WILL CAREFULLY SCRUTINISE BID ANNOUNCEMENT, WHICH WAS NOT AGREED IN ADVANCE WITH SHW, AND WILL COMMENT ON IT IN DUE COURSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fy profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was HK$618 million, an increase of 16%
June 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.