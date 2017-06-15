June 15 SHW AG:

* SHW AG: ANNOUNCEMENT OF A VOLUNTARY TAKEOVER BID FROM PIERER INDUSTRIE AG

* MANAGEMENT BOARD OF SHW HAS ACKNOWLEDGED DECISION OF PIERER INDUSTRIE AG AS AT 14 JUNE 2017 TO SUBMIT A VOLUNTARY TAKEOVER BID TO SHAREHOLDERS OF SHW

* TAKEOVER BID ANNOUNCED BY PIERER INDUSTRIE AG HAS A BID PRICE IN CASH OF EUR 35 PER SHARE FOR ALL OF OUTSTANDING ORDINARY SHARES IN SHW

* MANAGEMENT BOARD WILL CAREFULLY SCRUTINISE BID ANNOUNCEMENT, WHICH WAS NOT AGREED IN ADVANCE WITH SHW, AND WILL COMMENT ON IT IN DUE COURSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)