New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
May 3 SHW AG:
* In Q1 of 2017, at 104.3 million euros ($113.95 million) group sales were 2 percent lower than previous year's figure of 106.6 million euros
* Q1 consolidated earnings before interest, tax and depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) decreased by 6 percent, from 10.8 million euros to 10.1 million euros
* Quarterly profit declined by just 0.3 million euros to 3.0 million euros (previous year 3.3 million euros)
* Outlook for the full year 2017 confirmed: sales in a range of 400 million to 420 million euros, EBITDA margin in a range of 10.0 percent to 11.0 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9153 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.