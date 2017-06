May 10 SHW AG:

* ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESOLVES DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF EUR 1.00 PER SHARE

* SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN SALES AND MARGINS FROM 2018 ONWARDS

* GROUP SALES ARE TO BE INCREASED IN A RANGE OF EUR 620 MILLION TO EUR 650 MILLION IN PERIOD UP UNTIL 2020

* EBITDA MARGIN SHOULD INCREASE TO AT LEAST 12 PER CENT IN THE PERIOD UP UNTIL 2020

* FOR 2017 IS PLANNING CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF SLIGHTLY ABOVE 7 PERCENT OF GROUP'S SALES IN CONNECTION WITH ITS DEVELOPMENT OF NEW MARKETS IN CHINA, NORTH AMERICA AS WELL AS ESTABLISHMENT OF NEW PRODUCTION SITE IN ROMANIA

