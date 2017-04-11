April 11 Si Chuan Jinyu Automobile City Group Co Ltd:

* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 12 million yuan to 15 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (7.7 million yuan)

* Comments that decreased sales of real estate business and increased financing expenses are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3jF4Ed

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)