BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 SI Financial Group Inc-
* SI Financial Group Inc reports results for the three months ended March 31, 2017
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.14
* Qtrly net interest income increased $324,000 to $10.5 million
Qtrly book value per share $ 13.61
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.