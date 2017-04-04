BRIEF-Prodigy Ventures Q1 revenue C$3.063 million
* Prodigy ventures inc qtrly net income per share $0.00
April 5 Sia Engineering Company :
* Sia Engineering Company and Stratasys sign mou for additive manufacturing strategic partnership
* None of directors of SIAEC or Stratasys has any interest, direct or indirect, in transaction
* Deal to accelerate adoption of 3D printed production parts for commercial aviation
* Under mou signed, parties will explore a joint venture to be majority owned by SIAEC
* Transaction is not expected to have a material impact on financial performance of siaec or stratasys in fy2017/18
* MOU to establish partnership specialising in additive manufacturing to accelerate adoption of 3d printed production parts for commercial aviation
* Greenfields petroleum corporation announces financial results and operating highlights for the three months ended march 31, 2017