April 20 Siam Commercial Bank Pcl

* Says Q1 net profit up 13 percent at 11.9 billion baht ($346.5 million)

* Says non performing loans at 2.7 percent of lending at end-March vs 2.67 percent at end-2016

* Says loans up 0.7 percent in Q1 from end-2016 Further company coverage: ($1 = 34.34 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring)