Ghana's 91-day bill yield falls to 12.6999 pct
ACCRA, May 26 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 12.6999 percent at an auction on Friday, from 13.2109 percent at the last sale on May 19.
April 20 Siam Commercial Bank Pcl
* Says Q1 net profit up 13 percent at 11.9 billion baht ($346.5 million)
* Says non performing loans at 2.7 percent of lending at end-March vs 2.67 percent at end-2016
* Says loans up 0.7 percent in Q1 from end-2016 Further company coverage: ($1 = 34.34 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring)
