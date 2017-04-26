April 26 Sibanye Gold Ltd

* Requisite majority of stillwater shareholders, resolved to approve transaction at stillwater shareholders' meeting held on 25 April 2017

* All major conditions precedent to transaction have thus been met to parties' satisfaction

* Parties expect transaction to close on thursday, 4 May 2017.

* An announcement regarding rights offer is anticipated to be made towards end of week of 1st of May