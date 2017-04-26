BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Sibanye Gold Ltd
* Requisite majority of stillwater shareholders, resolved to approve transaction at stillwater shareholders' meeting held on 25 April 2017
* All major conditions precedent to transaction have thus been met to parties' satisfaction
* Parties expect transaction to close on thursday, 4 May 2017.
* An announcement regarding rights offer is anticipated to be made towards end of week of 1st of May Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results