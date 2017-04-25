BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 25 Sibanye Gold Ltd:
* Resolutions for approval, implementation of acquisition of Stillwater Mining passed by requisite majority of votes at meeting at 09:00, April 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results