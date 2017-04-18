April 18 Sibanye Gold Ltd:
* Received unconditional approval from CFIUS, with respect
to proposed acquisition of Stillwater mining company
* All regulatory conditions required for implementation of
transaction have now been satisfied
* Transaction remains subject to approval of shareholders of
Stillwater and Sibanye.
* A $1 billion equity capital raise, through rights offer,
is optimal given current market conditions
* Company also plans to raise approximately us$1 billion in
debt, most likely through bond market
* Subject to market conditions, these two tranches of
capital are expected to be raised during first half of 2017
