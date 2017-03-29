BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 29 Sichuan Golden Summit Group Joint stock Co Ltd :
* Says it will set up three wholly owned subsidiaries in Emeishan City, which will be engaged in limestone mining and calcium oxide deep processing as well as logistics transportation business respectively
* Says the limestone mining unit will be capitalized at 8 million yuan
* The calcium unit will be capitalized at 3 million yuan
* The logistics unit will be capitalized at 1.5 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6TbO8y
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.