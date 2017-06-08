June 8 Sichuan Jiuyuan Yinhai Software Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 5 yuan(before tax)/ 10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 15

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 16 and the dividend will be paid on June 16

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mtMNwJ

