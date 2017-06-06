Soccer-Egypt forward Salah joins Liverpool
LONDON, June 22 Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah has completed his move to Liverpool from AS Roma, the Premier league club said on Thursday.
June 6 Sichuan Jiuyuan Yinhai Software Co Ltd :
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary will sell entire 40 percent stake in a Sichuan-based information tech company
* Says transaction amount remains disclosed
* Accenture - based on current and projected future demand, increased headcount to about 411,000 as of May 31 versus about 375,000 as of May 31, 2016 - SEC filing