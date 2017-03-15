WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 15 Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it completed issuance of 2017 1st tranche corporate bonds worth 800 million yuan via public offering, with coupon rate of 4.89 percent
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.