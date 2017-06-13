BRIEF-CohBar announces private placement offering
* Cohbar inc says intends to complete a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 3.3 million units at a price of us$1.50 per unit
June 13Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 19
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 20 and the dividend will be paid on June 20
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xdIlij
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Roche receives fda approval for fourth-generation hiv combination antigen-antibody assay --allowing detection of infection with high sensitivity and specificity