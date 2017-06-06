BRIEF-Durect completes enrollment in persist, phase 3 trial for Posimir
* Durect completes enrollment in Persist, phase 3 trial for Posimir
June 6Sichuan Languang Development Co Ltd :
* Says its unit will fully buy a Chengdu-based real estate company for 3.41 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tTfMJr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Kamada announces withdrawal of European Marketing Authorization application for inhaled ALPHA-1 antitrypsin for treatment of ALPHA-1 antitrypsin deficiency disease